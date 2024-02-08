PTI seeks extension in ballot duration with minutes left in end of polling

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought an extension from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the voting time with just some minutes left for end of polling, as people flock to polling stations to cast their votes.
The voting commenced at 8am today and will be concluded at 5pm.
However, the former ruling party decided to submit a formal application to the electoral body, seeking an extension in the polling time.
"We are grateful for people to come out and vote in large numbers despite the suspension of mobile and internet and immense obstacles," said the party's Chief Organiser Omar Ayub Khan.
The PTI further said that they have received complaints from the election staff regarding the sluggish polling process, adding that a large number of people are outside the polling stations to exercise their right to vote.
"The Election Commission should extend the polling time by at least one hour and announce that the polling will continue till 6pm," the party urged.
Imran Khan's party further said that as many voters as possible should be supported in exercising their right to vote and should be given the opportunity to cast their ballots.
