Will mobile phone networks face suspension in Sindh on February 8?

Hours after the federal government hinted at the possibility of suspension of internet services in the Pakistan election on February 8, Sindh caretaker Minister of Information Ahmed Shah Tuesday clarified that the province's apex committee has not discussed the issue of prospects of suspension of mobile services in the province on election day.

In a statement, the minister said that the situation is "under control" in the province, however, he warned that anti-state elements are plotting terrorist attacks in the country and that the government will be prepared to deal with the enemy's attempt to exploit any situation following the polls.

Shah's remarks come as earlier in the day caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Gohar Ejaz said that internet services might be suspended in the wake of a request from a district or province in view of the security situation.

In a related development earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) upheld its January 24 stay order wherein it had directed the authorities to provide uninterrupted internet service including mobile internet service across the country till the February 8 Pakistan election.

On the issue of Monday's attack on Zulfiqar Ali Shah, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate from Mirpurkhas's PS-46 constituency, near Shaheed Benazir Bhutto bypass, the Sindh information minister said that so far the authorities are unaware of those responsible for the firing incident.

"[We] cannot comment [on incident] until confirmation," Shah maintained.

The attack comes in the backdrop of a significant surge in terrorist attacks in the country leading to growing fears regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in various parts of the country continue to loom, particularly with regard to KP and Balochistan.

The recent terror wave has seen several independent candidates as well as those from parties, have been targeted by miscreants in the run-up to the polls — forcing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to even postpone elections on the National Assembly's NA-8 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's PK-22 constituencies after election hopeful Rehan Zeb Khan was shot dead within the parameters of the constituencies.

Elaborating on the media coverage of the polls, the minister stressed that media persons are allowed to perform their duties, adding that people who aren't journalists and those who do not possess relevant credentials will not be allowed to enter polling stations.

"Police and Rangers personnel will not prevent anyone possessing [relevant identity] cards," he noted.