All set to ensure peaceful conduct of Pakistan election, international observers told

Chairperson of the Common Wealth Observer Group for General Election Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan along with the delegation calls on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on February 6, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: As the window of electioneering will close tonight, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that his government has made the best possible arrangements to ensure peaceful and seamless conduct of the general elections, despite numerous challenges.

He made the remarks while talking to a delegation of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), led by Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who called on him Tuesday.

The meeting was part of the COG’s interaction with various stakeholders ahead of the upcoming Pakistan election, read a statement issued by the PM Office.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Kakar said the country is proud to honour its commitment as a commonwealth member state by inviting independent international observers to witness the general elections.

He also highlighted that the caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities to run the day-to-day affairs of the state and create a conducive environment ahead of the elections.

“Now it is the turn of the people of Pakistan to exercise their democratic right to vote,” he added.

Jonathan thanked the caretaker prime minister and conveyed the best wishes of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland.

He said the COG delegation would be visiting various polling sites throughout the country to observe the election process.

In a bid to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, Army troops have left for election duty in various districts across the country.

The purpose of the deployment of the Army is to support the civil government during the general elections and ensure the transparency of the electoral process and the law-and-order situation.

Military personnel will be deployed outside the polling stations on the third tier for security so that any emergency situation can be dealt with in a timely manner.

Police will provide first-tier security while Civil Armed Forces will provide second-tier security during polling.