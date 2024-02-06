Bushra Bibi moves IHC against declaring Bani Gala residence as sub-jail

Security personnel guard a vehicle carrying Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, as she leaves Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on December 2, 2023, after attending a hearing for her husband at a special court. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former first lady Bushra Bibi has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against authorities' move to declare her Bani Gala residence as sub-jail, requesting the court to move her to Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was imprisoned at her Islamabad residence after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case.

Authorities had declared the Bani Gala residence a "sub-jail" to confine the former first lady at the request of Adiala jail superintendent.

Bushra and Khan were awarded a 14-year jail term, each, when accountability court's Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict in the case related to the illegal sale of state gifts.

The court also disqualified the former prime minister for 10 years from holding public office besides imposing a fine of Rs1.57 billion — 787 million each — on the couple.

In the petition today, Bushra Bibi said just like other political workers of the party, she is ready and willing to serve her sentence in the “Ordinary Jail Premises at Adiala Jail, Adiala rather than the declared sub-jail at her residence”.





Moreover, the former first lady said she does not feel safe to be confined alone in the premises of the sub-jail due to the potential security issues.

“While the petitioner is in good health currently, however, there has been a movement of unidentified people in her house declared as a sub-jail by the Government thereby contributing to her sense of insecurity,” she claimed.

Bushra Bibi said the “special treatment” afforded to her goes against the spirit of equality guaranteed under the Constitution and is consequently discriminatory.

In view of the stated reasons, the petitioner pleaded with the court to set aside notification to declare her house sub-jail and shift her to Adiala Jail in the “Interest of Justice”.