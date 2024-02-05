Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday (Feb 5) with a renewed commitment to support the struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters against the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir mark the day every year to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in the IIOJK not only to renew their love and affection towards them but also to reiterate the commitment and dedication for the liberation of the occupied valley from Indian subjugation.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, all the arrangements have been made to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day — being marked today — at home and abroad in a befitting manner.

According to the ministry, solidarity walks are being organised across the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a rally was also held in Islamabad in solidarity with the Kashmiri people on Constitution Avenue.



A minute of silence was also observed at 9:30am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

"Posters and billboards have been displayed around important Avenves, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people," said the statement.

Furthermore, the educational institutes have organised debate and declamation contests and essay writing competitions in connection with the day.

IIOJK 'most militarised' zones in the world

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the right to self-determination is a cardinal principle of international law but regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right.

“The UN General Assembly annually adopts a resolution expressing unequivocal support for the realisation of the right to self-determination for people under foreign occupation,” the president said.

He said the people of the IIOJK had been struggling to realise their right to self-determination for the last 26 years.

“Today, IIOJK is one of the most militarised zones in the world. Kashmiris are living in an environment of fear and intimidation,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president reiterated that on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the government and people of Pakistan renewed their unflinching support for their just and legitimate struggle.

The president further reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realisation of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that the Kashmir Solidarity Day is annually observed on February 5 to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for the realisation of their right to self-determination.

Over the last 26 years, India has carried out a relentless campaign to intimidate and suppress the people of IIOJK, said the statement, adding that in IIOJK, the iron-fisted Indian approach frequently manifests itself in extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and custodial torture.

"India has muzzled the media and incarcerated the Kashmiri leadership and human rights defenders. These excesses have been well-documented by several human rights organisations and international media outlets. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in IIOJK were a blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, Fourth Geneva Convention, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," said the PM.

He said that Pakistan has consistently maintained that a lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is possible only in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan will continue to extend its unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support for this just cause," added PM Kakar.

Army, CJCSC, services chiefs pay tribute to Kashmiris

Pakistan Armed Forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and services chiefs have paid rich tributes to the people of Kashmir.

“Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on the UN agenda since 1948,” said a message released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The armed forces, CJCSC and the services chiefs maintained the issue had to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and in accordance with the UN Resolutions, providing for their right to self-determination.

It was noted that decades of atrocities by Indian occupation forces had failed to diminish the spirit of the Kashmiri people and their legitimate freedom struggle.

“The night is, indeed, the darkest before dawn, the heroic struggle for Azadi is destined to succeed, InshaAllah,” the ISPR said.

PPP, PML-N speak up for Kashmiris

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that today is a day to "renew our firm commitment to continue supporting Kashmiris until their independence and to remind the world of our promise to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for a referendum".

"Without a solution to the Kashmir conflict, lasting peace in South Asia and the world cannot be guaranteed. Violation of the basic human rights of the people of Palestine and IIOJK has become a stain on the international community. We pay tribute to the people of IIOJK for their steadfastness and countless sacrifices," said Shehbaz on X.

"Stand with Kashmir, Stand for Peace," said the Pakistan Embassy in the United States.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said that it resolved to continue its support for the Kashmiri struggle for freedom in line with the ideology of the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.



