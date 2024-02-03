New education, residential projects launched for Balochistan labourers

SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik chairing a meeting in this undated photo. —Facebook/JawadSohrabMalik

The caretaker federal government has launched a new educational and residential project for labourers in Balochistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik inaugurated a new project for the labourers’ welfare in the province, including a girls’ high school in Sibi city and the construction of 100 residential units in Muslim Bagh — a town in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district.

The caretaker government allocated five acres of land for the construction of the houses. SAPM Jawad also laid the foundation stone of a new high school for girls who belong to the families of 5,605 labourers in the town.

The caretaker PM’s aide announcement for the labourers’ residential and education projects was welcomed and the caretaker government’s efforts to uplift the province’s labourers were praised, an official statement issued on Saturday read.

Last month, before the summoning of a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), the governments of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had advised the centre to let the elected government decide on the provincial projects, The News reported.

Citing sources, the publication reported that the three provinces advised the caretaker government to leave the decision of the provincial projects’ future to the elected government.

They opposed shelving the provincial projects, funded by the federal development budget, and declined to execute the projects on their own too. Therefore, the provinces have advised leaving the decision of the provincial projects’ future to the next elected government.

The disclosures had been made before the NEC meeting which was going to deliberate on halting 76 provincial projects with zero progress worth Rs121 billion and removing them from the federal development budget.