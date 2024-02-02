‘PML-N’ wants to sow seeds of hatred in Sindh: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the public rally in Shikarpur on February 2, 2024. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Firing a fresh salvo at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday said the former ruling party wanted to sow seeds of hatred in Sindh.

The ongoing rhetoric and verbal bombardment on each other by the leaderships of the PPP and the PML-N — key allies in the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government — has reached its peak as the country braces for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held on February 8.

Eying on the prime minister’s slot, Bilawal is on his toes to regain his party’s lost glory in Punjab while the PML-N leadership is firing salvos at the PPP over its “poor” performance in Sindh, where the Bilawal-led party had been ruling for over 15 consecutive years.

Last week, taking a dig at the PPP chairman over his US-style debate challenge, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that it would have been better if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was invited to inspect Sindh instead of the dare.

The PML-N president, without naming Bilawal, said: “A political leader and my friend said he wanted to have a debate with Nawaz Sharif. I want to tell them who have a complaint that the lion is not hunting that they will find out on February 8.”

Addressing a public meeting in Shikarpur today, Bilawal said that turning politics into personal enmity was causing damage to the country.

Taking a veiled dig at the PML-N, the former foreign minister said: “People are bearing the burden of ‘throne of Punjab’ in the form of unemployment and poverty.”

The PPP does not believe in the politics of revenge, he said, adding that his party would burry the politics of hatred if voted into power. “I want to serve the people without discrimination.”

He vowed to eliminate poverty from the country under a public economic agreement if voted into power.

The PPP chairman promised to complete the unfinished mission of Benazir Bhutto — the country's first woman prime minister — who was assassinated on December 27, 2007.

He further said that the PPP was "constructing two million houses for flood affectees". Bilawal noted that the country was going through a difficult time and claimed that only the PPP could steer the country out of crises.