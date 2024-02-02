24 terrorists killed as security forces conclude clearance operations in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

The picture shows a security officer. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed as many as 24 terrorists in the last three days during sanitisation and clearance operations in Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the military's media wing, the clearance operations were initiated after terrorists attacked the two complexes on the night between January 29 and 30.

"Law enforcement agencies deputed on the security offered stiff resistance and forced the attackers to repulse," said the statement.



"These terrorists were then hunted down in the ensuing sanitisation and clearance operations which have now been concluded after clearing and securing the area," added the ISPR.



The statement said that Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan were the key terrorists among the 24 dead militants. It added that the identification process of remaining terrorists was in process.

"However, during an intense exchange of fire, four brave members of the law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians," it added.

The statement added that an effective response by the LEAs is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism.

"Pakistan's Security Forces stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country," it added.



Multiple terrorists including suicide bombers had attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes which was effectively responded to by law enforcement agencies, the military’s media wing had said in a statement.

The security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to carry out the ensuing operation. Nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been sent to hell and three others were injured, it added.