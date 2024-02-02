Will ‘The Last Showgirl’ be Pamela Anderson's comeback role?

Three Hollywood heavyweights are teaming up with visionary director Gia Coppola for The Last Showgirl, a heartwarming tale set against the dazzling backdrop of Las Vegas.

Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista bring their unique star power to this poignant dramedy, promising a cinematic cocktail of laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments.

Anderson steps into the spotlight as Angie, a seasoned showgirl forced to confront her future when her long-running Vegas spectacular abruptly closes.

Facing unemployment in her fifties, Angie must navigate an unfamiliar world beyond the glitz and glamour of the stage. Meanwhile, her strained relationship with her daughter (played by Kiernan Shipka) demands repair, adding another layer of complexity to Angie's journey.

Jamie Lee Curtis lends her iconic presence as Roxanne, a sharp-witted casino owner with a mysterious past. Her character promises to be both a source of support and a catalyst for Angie's growth.

Completing the powerhouse trio is Dave Bautista, known for his action-hero persona. In The Last Showgirl, he trades in his muscles for charisma, portraying a kind-hearted security guard who becomes Angie's confidante.

Coppola, known for her acclaimed films Palo Alto and Mainstream, brings her signature blend of intimacy and humour to this project.

"I've always wanted to make a movie in Vegas," she says, "and this story offered the perfect opportunity. It's about resilience, reinvention, and the enduring power of human connection, all set against the larger-than-life backdrop of Sin City."

The Last Showgirl is currently in post-production, with a release date yet to be announced.

