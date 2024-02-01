Security forces gun down 'high-value target' among two terrorists in DI Khan IBO

In this representational file photo, Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: A “high-value-target” among two terrorists was shot dead by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan District on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces conducted the IBO in DI Khan on the "reported presence of terrorists".

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which HVT terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and terrorist Burhan Ullah were sent to hell.”

According to the military’s media wing, weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists. It further said that the militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” read the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan witnessed a spike in terror incidents as the nation is going to enter the much-awaited general elections on February 8.

Earlier today, at least one person was killed and four others were injured as multiple blasts were reported in different parts of Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta.