Emma Stone reveals how therapy helped her coping with childhood anxiety

File Footage

Emma Stone has recently revealed how therapy helped her in dealing with child anxiety.



In a new interview with National Public Radio (NPR), the Poor Things actress revealed, “I started in therapy, I think around age 8, because it was getting really hard for me to leave the house to go to school.”

“I sort of lived in fear of these panic attacks,” remarked the 35-year-old.

The Easy A actress recalled her first panic attack at the age of seven, noting, “It's a hard age to be able to reason with yourself, at 7 or 8, and tell yourself these things aren't true.”

“It was very hard to convince myself otherwise,” stated Stone.

However, she began acting at the age of 11, saying all of her “big feelings are productive, and presence is required”.

Dishing out her experience of anxiety, Stone stated, “I've told a lot of younger people that struggle with anxiety, that in many ways I see it as kind of a superpower.”

“Just because we might have a funny thing going on in our amygdala, and our fight-or-flight response is maybe a little bit out of whack in comparison to many people's brain chemistry, it doesn't make it wrong. It doesn't make it bad,” explained the La La Land actress.

Stone pointed out, “It just means we have these tools to manage. And if you can use it for productive things, if you can use all of those feelings in those synapses that are firing for something creative, or something that you're passionate about, or something interesting."

“Anxiety is like rocket fuel because you can't help but get out of bed and do things, do things, do things because you've got all of this energy within you. And that's really a gift,” added the actress.