PTI releases schedule for intra-party polls

Supporters and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stage a protest demanding the release of PTI leader Imran Khan, in Peshawar on January 28, 2024. — AFP

With just days left for the February 8 general elections, the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced it will conduct its intra-party elections on February 5 (Monday), the central media department of the party announced Thursday via a statement.

The party has released an official schedule in this regard, with spokesperson Raoof Hasan appointed as the federal election commissioner for the polls.

"The PTI Federal Election Commission is pleased to announce the Election Schedule for the Intra-party Elections (IPE) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to elect the Chairman, Central and Provincial Organisations," the statement read.

According to a statement released by PTI, all members of the party, registered till January 31, will be allowed to vote for their preferred panel or chairman candidate at designated locations across Pakistan. Party members can also record their vote through the 'Raabta Application Intra Party Election Module'.

The details of all the panels participating in the intra-party election as well as the detailed procedure of the election are explained in the Election Rules, 2020, which will be available on the party's official website and Raabta application.

The time for polling will begin at 10am and end at 4pm, while election venues and the date of the appellate tribunal will be announced on February 1, 2024.

The party announced that nomination papers for aspiring candidates can be obtained from February 1 to 2, 2024, from the PTI central secretariat or website.

The last date for submission of nomination papers will be February 2, 2024, till 10pm. Candidates can submit their nomination papers at central and provincial secretariats and also digitally through email.

The scrutiny of nomination papers of intra-party election candidates will take place on February 3, 2024. In case the papers are rejected, the time for submission of objections will be till February 3, 2024, at 10pm.

The lists of all the final panels participating in the intra-party election will be published on the website at 4pm on February 4.

The results of the intra-party election will be officially announced on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.