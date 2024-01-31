Bilawal lambasts calls for postponement of Feb 8 polls, again

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the election rally in Malakand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on January 31, 2024. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Citing some political parties still advocating the postponement of the February 8 general elections owing to harsh weather conditions and security concerns, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly opposed any delay in the conduct of the nationwide electoral event.

“We will fight all challenges,” Bilawal responded to election postponement calls while addressing an election rally in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday. “They were arguing about bad weather and terrorism to delay the polls. I want to tell all politicians to refrain from playing with the national economy.”

Citing the latest turn of events on the political landscape ahead of the general elections, he warned his rivals — Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan — “will see the karmic turn of revenge-centric politics in this world soon”.

The PPP chief urged politicians to put aside the traditional style of politics focused on sidelining their rivals.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz will see the discomforting twist of events for involving themselves in revengeful actions, predicted Bilawal.

He censured Nawaz for not taking any lesson after witnessing his daughter, Maryam, as becoming a victim of revengeful politics after trapping Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter Benazir in fake cases.

Commenting on the Toshakhana verdict, Bilawal said that the PTI founder gave hope to the country’s youth to bring a change but he took U-turns. “I will not celebrate today’s judgement. However, I want to ask the PTI founder to seek repentance over his mistakes.”

The former foreign minister, whose party was a key coalition partner of the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government post-departure of the PTI rule, said that some people were still demanding a level-playing field ahead of the poll but they forgot the PPP has never gotten equal opportunities in any elections.

He blamed the incarcerated ex-premier Khan’s decisions for the recent surge in terrorist attacks and promised to uproot the terrorism if his party is voted into power.

The politician appealed to the nation to carefully choose their ruler in the forthcoming elections as only the PPP has the potential to deal with all national crises successfully.

Bilawal, while reiterating his vows during electioneering, said that he would release all political prisoners on the first day of his rule. He also promised to provide relief to the common people and eliminate the perks of the elites.

The election campaigns of all political parties equipped with mollifying manifestos and promises are in full swing across the country ahead of the February 8 vote. PML-N and PPP are eyeing the premier's office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power.