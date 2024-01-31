Army says no one to be allowed to indulge in violence, sabotage elections

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir addresses the 262nd Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ on January 31, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army's top brass Wednesday issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt the upcoming elections, set to take place on February 8.



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The corps commanders also discussed the deployment of the Pakistan Army to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

“Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP. No one would be allowed to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections,” the army’s top brass said.

The statement came from the army’s top brass following a surge in grenade and gun attacks that pose risks to the nationwide poll’s security, especially in KP and Balochistan, where candidates and election rallies have been targeted which affected electioneering activities and raised security concerns for more than 128 million voters and contestants.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs — including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens — who have laid their lives to ensure peace and stability in the country.



It resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with the full might of the state, the military’s media wing said.

The army chief stated: “Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacrosanct and inviolable. Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all states, however, there would never be any compromise over [the] country’s sovereignty, national honour and aspirations of Pakistani people.”

The corps commanders were briefed on the callous Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings, perpetuating state-sponsored terrorism and targeting Pakistani citizens.

The forum agreed that the blatant violation of international laws by India and its real face be exposed to the world. The international community has already shown serious concerns over the criminal behaviour of India and its use of state apparatus for killing sprees around the world, it added.

The forum reiterated unequivocal support for Palestine and the people of Gaza while noting the extremely negative fallout of the conflict and the potential to spill over into the wider region. The immediate need for a permanent ceasefire and enduring solution to the Palestinian question was unanimously recognised.

In the same vein, Pakistan’s resolve to support the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right to self-determination was reiterated. “Pakistan would continue to morally, politically and diplomatically support Kashmir brothers and sisters till justice is served in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.”

The forum acknowledged and appreciated the steps taken against spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias including smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft and illegal aliens.

The participants emphasised that such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well being of the people need to continue without any let up.

The forum was briefed on operational preparedness of the formations. COAS Munir asked formation commanders to continue their focus on the training, administration and morale of the soldiers.