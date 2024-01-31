Fatal attack on independent candidate forces polls delay in NA-8, PK-22 constituencies

An undated image of Election Commission of Pakistan building in Islamabad. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The polling process has been postponed in the National Assembly’s NA-8 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PK-22 constituencies by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following today’s killing of an independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan.

A surge in grenade and gun attacks pose risks to the nationwide poll’s security, especially in KP and Balochistan, where candidates and election rallies have been targeted which affected electioneering activities and raised security concerns for more than 128 million voters and contestants.

Earlier in the day, an independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan — contesting from NA-8 and PK-22 — was shot dead in KP’s Bajaur district during his stay in the Sadiqabad Phatak Bazar area of the tribal district in connection with the election campaign.

Politicians have voiced their concerns about the security situation, with some demanding a delay in the already postponed elections. The Senate had also passed a non-binding resolution for delaying the polls, but it was met with strong criticism from major political parties.

Moreover, the election rallies of several political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PTI, National Party (NP), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have been targeted.

Meanwhile, the election process was also postponed in PK-91 Kohat-II following the death of an election hopeful, Asmatullah Khattak, who passed away on Tuesday (yesterday). A public notice was issued by the returning officer (RO) Irfan Ullah in this regard.

Citing deterioration in the law and order situation a week ahead of nationwide polls, the election commission summoned an important session on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The top electoral body summoned a key session at 3pm tomorrow to discuss the impacts of a fresh wave of violent incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces on the upcoming general elections — scheduled for February 8.

The forthcoming session will be attended by the interior minister, secretary interior, chief secretaries of the aforementioned provinces, inspector generals (IGs) and representatives of intelligence agencies, an official statement read.