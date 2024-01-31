Imran, wife Bushra awarded 14-year jail time in Toshakhana reference

An accountability court awarded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi 14 years of rigorous jail time each in a Tohsakhana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion on the couple.
More to follow..
