Wednesday January 31, 2024
National

Imran, wife Bushra awarded 14-year jail time in Toshakhana reference

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir verbally announces short verdict; PTI founder disqualified for 10 years

By Shabbir Dar
January 31, 2024

An accountability court awarded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi 14 years of rigorous jail time each in a Tohsakhana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion on the couple.

More to follow..