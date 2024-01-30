Four soldiers martyred, nine terrorists killed in Balochistan shootouts

Security forces travelling in a military vehicle. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been killed by the security forces in retaliation following multiple attacks on Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan.

Four brave members of the law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom along with two innocent civilians during an intense exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Multiple terrorists including suicide bombers attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes on night between January 29 and 30, which was effectively responded to by law enforcement agencies, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to carry out the ensuing operation. Nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been sent to hell and three others were injured, it added.

Effective response by law enforcement agencies is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism. Pakistan's security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other LEAs to ensure peace and stability in the country, it concluded.

The operation was commenced following multiple terrorist attacks in Mach and Kolpur towns of the province’s Kachhi district late Monday.

The security forces repulsed a “fire raid” attempt by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach late Monday, reported Geo News citing sources.

Mach city echoed with explosions and plunged into darkness after terrorists fired several rockets from mountains, followed by heavy gunfire, on Monday night, according to The News.

People were trapped in their homes due to explosions and firing while firing also started in Kolpur town and the Gokhart Bibi Nani area.

According to security sources, unidentified persons fired 15 rockets from the mountains at 9:30pm in the Mach area of Kuchi Bolan.

Sources added security forces had received intelligence about the terrorist attack and laid an ambush for the terrorists. The terrorists retreated after being overwhelmed by the effective response of the security forces, they added.

Security forces have launched a search operation against the fleeing terrorists, as per the insiders