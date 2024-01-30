Bilawal warns of hate politics if Nawaz voted into power

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing the political gathering in DI Khan on January 30, 2024. — YouTube/PakistanPeoplesParty

With electioneering taking pace as February 8 polls draw near, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Tuesday took a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif warning of politics of hate if the latter comes to power.

"Do you [the people] wish to see Nawaz becoming prime minister for the fourth time? Do you wish to want politics of hate to continue?" Bilawal said while addressing a political gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

Continuing his tirade, the PPP chief also took a jibe at his party's former ally for creating the impression of Nawaz's return to the prime minister's house for a fourth term.

His remarks come as his party has arguably emerged as a key rival of the PML-N in its stronghold of Punjab, and is striving to strengthen its position ahead of the polls for which the province has become a cauldron of political activities — owing to its share in the National Assembly as resulting significance in forming of the government in the centre.

With the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) practically out of the election race, after the revocation of its election symbol "bat", the verbal banter between the former allies has increased significantly as they both strive to woo the voters and garner support to solidify their political standing in the all-important province.

A day earlier, PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari also said the party intends to dig in and stand its ground in Punjab.

Continuing with his address, Bilawal once again reiterated the PPP's motto promising to double the salaries, provide 300 units of free electricity and provide 3 million houses, key elements of the PPP's election manifesto, if they are voted into power on February 8.

"Not the promise that another party made," the PPP stalwart said while seemingly taking a jibe at the PTI government which ruled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for nearly 10 years.

Furthermore, he also promised to establish a women's university in DI Khan and to regularise the city's slums — giving its residents ownership rights.