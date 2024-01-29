Weatherman forecasts heavy snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan

A vehicle is pictured after getting stuck in snow along a road after a heavy snowfall in Murree on January 8, 2022. — AFP

Heavy snowfall over the upper parts of the country may affect transportation on January 30-31, warned the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday.

In a statement, the Met Office advised the tourists to remain cautious during the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday).

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country and is likely to persist over the upper parts for the next few days.

The meteorological department said that mainly cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while cloudy in the upper parts.

Rain with snowfall over mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pothohar region, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas, the PMD added.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in a few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most areas of the country.

However, KP, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region and GB received rain. Fog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, PMD added.

During the same period, KP’s Dir recorded 4 to 32mm of rainfall, Pattan 28mm, Kalam 20mm, Malam Jabba 19mm, Saidu Sharif 15mm, Balakot 13mm, Chitral 10mm, Parachinar 9mm, Mir Khani 7mm, Drosh 5mm, Kakul 3mm, and Mardan 2mm.

In Kashmir, Muzaffarabad received 7 to 12mm of rain, Rawalakot 10mm, Garhidupatta 9mm and Kotli 3mm. Likewise, Murree reported 4mm of rain, Astore 4mm and Gupis 2mm.

The snowfall recorded during the past 24 hours was Malamjabba 12 inches, Kalam 11 inches, Astore and Murree 1 inch each.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Kalam -6°C, Malamjabba, Gupis -4°C, Astore and Hunza -3°C.