PPP decries arrest of Bilawal's supporters from Lahore's NA-127

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers carrying party flags during an election rally. — X/@PPP_Org/File

LAHORE: With the political temperature rising in the country, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja apprising him of its workers being arrested in Lahore's NA-127 — the same constituency party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is contesting the February 8 polls.

The letter, penned by party's Secretary General Taj Haider, complains of Shahbaz and Shahzad — who had joined the Bilawal-led party after parting ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — being "picked up from the area" by the police.

Haider further laments that former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) counsellor Khalida Parveen has also been arrested for supporting the PPP, adding, that the police apprehended the leader in relation to a case registered four months ago.

The PPP secretary general underscored that PPP's Zulfiqar Badar contacted the high officials for the release of the party activists but to no avail. He feared that the fascist measures would multiply if police were not stopped.

The PPP leader requested the CEC to order for freedom of his party supporters and take action against those responsible.

Bilawal, who has been nominated as his party’s candidate for the slot of prime minister, is contesting from NA-127 Lahore, where he would compete with PML-N leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik and a PTI-backed candidate.