Pakistan, Iran agree on enhancing security cooperation after missile strikes

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani speaks during a joint presser with his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Islamabad on January 29, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live

Almost two weeks after relations between Pakistan and Iran continued to fluctuate, both countries have mutually agreed to expand security cooperation.

The agreement was announced during a joint press conference by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the Foreign Office.

The Iranian foreign minister and his delegation are visiting Pakistan to meet senior government officials for discussion on various matters including security between the two countries.

The minister accepted his Pakistani counterpart's invitation to visit Pakistan during a telephone conversation on January 19 in the wake of Iran's surprise attack targeting militants in Balochistan and Pakistan's retaliatory strikes.



"Pakistan's security is a priority for us," said Amir-Abdollahian, addressing the media during the presser.



The Iranian FM said he considers the people of Iran and Pakistan to be one nation.

Speaking about FM Amir-Abdollahian's visit, Jilani said: "His visit at such short notice testifies to the deep commitment of both sides to further strengthen and solidify the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran."

He added that the relationship between Pakistan and Iran is steeped in shared religion, history, culture and geography. "This is a relationship which is also underpinned by strong bonds of amity and brotherhood."

He spoke about conducting a detailed and comprehensive exchange of views with his counterpart on all issues of interest to both countries. Our discussions were marked by convergences on all issues of mutual interest.

"We recognised that the close relationship between Iran and Pakistan is not only imperative for the shared prosperity and development of our two people, but also an important source of stability for the region," Jilani said.

