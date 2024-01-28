Dar throws cold water on Bilawal's Nawaz debate bid

PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar speaking on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan" in this still taken from a video on January 28, 2024. — YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) stalwart Ishaq Dar Sunday summarily dismissed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's debate challenge to party supremo Nawaz Sharif.



Terming the PML-N Supremo as a statesman on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan", the former finance czar categorically turned down the possibility of a Western style debate between Nawaz and the PPP chairman.

"This is not a debatable subject. There's no match [between Nawaz and Bilawal]," Dar said.



The politico's remarks come as the verbal showdown between the former allies has increased in recent weeks with both parties striving to gain political grounds in Punjab, especially Lahore, which has become the battleground for upcoming polls.

Bilawal, who has been leading the party's electoral campaign, has time again lambasted Nawaz for doing "politics of revenge" and even challenging him for a debate ahead of the upcoming February 8 elections.

"I invite the PM candidate of PML-N Nawaz Sharif to engage in a debate with me anytime, anywhere [...] Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates participate in televised debates, providing voters with crucial insights into their plans. This transparency is vital for an informed electorate ahead of the voting process," Bilawal said in a social media post.

However, the challenge was rebuffed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif who maintained that the PPP chairman should've invited Nawaz to visit Sindh — where the Bilawal-led party has been in power since 2008.

In response, Bilawal invited the PML-N leader to visit Karachi, Khairpur District's Tehsil Gambat and Tharparkar, and see what his party has achieved in these areas.

When asked about the former foreign minister's remarks wherein he said that his party, if voted into power, would have anyone but Dar as finance minister, the PML-N senator said: "I would like to refrain from reacting to his comments."

"He [Bilawal] is like my child. I don't want to comment [on what he said], the PML-N leader said, adding that it would be inappropriate for him to stoop to Bilawal's level.

"This is the same Bilawal who on the floor [of the parliament] a few months back used to say that for him I'm Dar uncle," he noted.

His mother, Benazir Bhutto, used to ask him to greet me before going to his room, Dar noted. "This is nothing but politics," the PML-N senator said while lamenting that the political parties have stooped to a despicable level.

Taking a jibe at the PPP chairman, the former finance czar said that Bilawal is on record praising Nawaz and wanting to work under his experienced leadership.

His remarks refer to the PML-N-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, of which the PPP was a key coalition partner of, that came into power after ousting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Imran Khan-led government via a vote of no-confidence.

The continuing war of words between the PPP and the PML-N is likely to intensify in the coming days as parties try to woo supporters ahead of the general elections.