Award-winning Pakistan Pavilion shines at New York travel event

Pakistan Pavilion has won the “Best In-Show – International Tourism Development” award at the Travel and Adventure Show, 2024, being held in New York.



The high-profile two-day event is being held from January 27-28 with participation from over 550 of the top destinations, tour companies, cruise lines, and travel providers from around the world. Nearly 190 countries are participating in the show.

Inaugurated by Ambassador Masood Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Pakistan Pavilion has been set up in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan’s Consulate General in New York and private sector companies.

Minister of Tourism Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Ghulam Muhammad, former GB minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan, and Consul General of Pakistan in New York Aamer Ahmed Atozai were present during the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion.

A 60-member delegation having representatives of PTDC, TDAP, and 24 private sector companies are representing Pakistan at the Travel and Adventure Show.

The Travel and Adventure Show will feature live performances by Pakistani artisans specialising in lacquer woodwork and traditional doll making. It showcases the nation's diverse tourism potential.

“Travel and Adventure Show is a fantastic show and many countries and tour operators are present here,” said Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.

“It is a matter of pride for us that Pakistan Pavilion has been awarded the Best in Show in International Travel and Adventure Show,”

"The world is taking keen interest in the tourism market of Pakistan, especially in adventure and eco-tourism," Khan said.

“Pakistan has the most beautiful and undiscovered touristic sites with huge untapped tourism potential,” he continued.

For over 19 years and over 118 completed events, the Travel & Adventure Show has connected over 2.5 million travel enthusiasts, over 15,000 unique Travel Advisors, and thousands of travel media with over 4,500 different exhibiting companies from around the world influencing over $6 billion in travel bookings.

Highlighting the huge potential for tourism in Pakistan, Ambassador Khan invited participants to visit Pakistan and experience the timeless beauty of Pakistan's ancient civilisations and natural wonders, from snow-capped peaks to pristine coastal areas.

"Pakistan's cultural richness beckons our Pakistani community worldwide. Be a patron of your motherland's beauty and invest in the thriving tourism sector. Together, let's showcase Pakistan to the world,” Khan said.

In his message on this occasion, Wasi Shah, State Minister for Tourism and Chairman PTDC, congratulated the organisers for the arrangements and for ensuring the presence of all regions of Pakistan at the Pavilion.

In a recent development, Pakistan was recognised as a top tourist destination by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) with a 115% surge in foreign tourist arrivals and projections of international receipts reaching $1.3 billion by the end of the year 2023.