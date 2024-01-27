Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — X/@BBhuttoZardari

With the general elections 2024 just less than two weeks away, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) unveiled on Saturday its detailed manifesto with the slogan "Chuno Nai Soch Ko" (Choose new thinking).



The manifesto mainly focuses on dealing with poverty and providing facilities to the working and lower class. It also outlines the healthcare facilities, education, food security and women's empowerment.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Please visit http://voteteer.com where you will find both PPPs 2024 detailed manifesto & our Awaami Muashi Muahida.

"The PPP is the only party with a plan to combat poverty, unemployment & inflation."

The PPP also promised to double the real incomes of wage earners by ensuring growth, investments and job creation as a real-time priority. It said that the minimum wage will be increased in real terms by 8% every year to take it to the living wage.

The manifesto said that the PPP has always seen housing as a right, hence, it will provide homeownership for the most vulnerable including the poor, landless, and working classes.

The Bilawal-led party will also launch the "Bhook Mitao Programme" which will ensure food security, by aiming to make nutritious food available at affordable prices, boost domestic production, subsidise local producers, and connect women with the market economy as active entrepreneurs.

According to the party’s manifesto, PPP will issue social security cards for the country’s labour class. Through this card, the working class can pay their children's school fees, avail of health insurance and obtain old age benefits.

The PPP, as per the party’s manifesto, will provide a stipend for one year through the Youth Card to educate young men and women.



The party, once back in power, will also issue a Haari Kisan card to provide subsidies on DAP and urea fertilizer, crop insurance will also be available through it.

Meanwhile, small loans will be given to poor women through the Waseela-e-Haq programme.