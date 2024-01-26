Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistan to observe national holiday on February 5

ISLAMABAD: February 5 (Kashmir Solidarity Day) will be observed as a national holiday across Pakistan, the federal government announced Friday.
In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that on the day, a one-minute silence would be observed at 10am.
In Pakistan, on February 5 every year, Kashmir Day is observed to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India, with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory.
The conflict prompted global outrage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to the IIOJK on August 5, 2019.
Pakistan has also maintained that ties with the nuclear neighbour would not normalise until Kashmir’s special status is restored.
