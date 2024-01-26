ECP's 8300 SMS service to be free of charge starting next week

The facade of the renovated ECP office in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan/File

As the nation is heading towards the general elections slated to be held on February 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday (January 29).



The announcement was made by ECP's spokesperson Syed Nadeem Hyder, Additional Director General (ADG) Nighat Sadique, and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit during a radio show this morning.

They said the voters can check details of their constituencies and polling stations by sending the number of their computerised identity cards to 8300.

The ECP officials said the voters are required to bring their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the polling station for voting. A vote can be cast even if the CNIC is expired or using the token issued for the issuance of a new CNIC.

The ECP officials said a mechanism is in place using the technology to ensure fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

ECP ADG Sadique said a large number of international observers have also been invited to monitor the elections.

The ECP spokesperson added that under the Election Act, a time limit has been set for the completion of election results.

He also said that presiding officers are obligated to send the election results to the election commission by 2am.

In case of any delay, the returning officer will inquire about the cause of the delay from the presiding officer and submit it to the (ECP). He emphasised that the election results must be finalised by 10am the next day.