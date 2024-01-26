Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's first PDA captured in photos

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper finally confirm relationship!
The whirlwind romance takes center stage in London love stroll: Both linked since October, stepped out hand in hand during a casual stroll through the bustling streets.
Confirming their romance while on a romantic getaway, the couple showcased their affection with Hadid sweetly slipping her arm around Cooper's waist during a street corner pause.
The couple's laughter stole the show. While they been spotted at dinner multiple times, this marks their first public display of affection, adding an extra layer of excitement to their budding relationship.
The nature of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's visit to England remains shrouded in mystery, with the couple seen wheeling their suitcases through the airport together on Tuesday.
Accompanied by the supermodel's bodyguard, the pair appeared in high spirits, ready for their journey despite both opting for jeans for the long flight.
While the purpose of their trip, whether business or pleasure, remains unclear.
