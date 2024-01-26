Climate resilience needs political, public discourse: Bilawal

This image released on Jan 24, 2024, shows PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing an election rally in Bhalwal. — Facebook/BilawalBhuttoZardariPk

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, highlighted the critical need for increased public and political discourse in Pakistan on climate resilience.

In the aftermath of devastating floods that claimed over 1,700 lives in 2022, he revealed that he was ready to step down from the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government during his tenure as foreign minister. The reason behind his contemplation was the absence of climate resilience projects in the federal budget, a crucial need necessitated by the catastrophic floods.



Months of unprecedented downpours wreaked havoc, washing away homes and schools, particularly in Sindh, displacing hundreds of thousands. A subsequent international donors' conference in Geneva pledged billions of dollars to help out the country. However, parts of the country still grapple with the aftermath of the floods.

"I was ready to leave," admitted Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press in Nurpur Noon village in eastern Punjab province on Wednesday.

He further revealed that climate projects were only incorporated into the government's agenda after he threatened to exit the coalition.

The PPP chief, whose party made significant pledges on climate adaptability and resilience, expressed dismay at the insufficient attention given to climate change in public and political discourse. Urging fellow politicians to prioritise the issue, he stressed the imperative to communicate the impact of climate change to Pakistanis more effectively.

Expressing his disappointment, Bilawal criticised lawmakers for their "callous attitude" in not including climate resilience in the budget post-flooding. he expressed concern about the lack of support if the country faces flooding again in the future. He stressed the need to invest in climate resilience for survival, labeling climate change as an existential threat with the looming specters of floods and perpetual droughts.

"Pakistan must invest in climate resilience for its survival. Climate change is an existential threat. People will face floods and then perpetual droughts. We have to convince the people of Pakistan of the crisis this is."

Addressing an election rally in Bhalwal, Bilawal-Zardari dismissed concerns about pre-poll rigging, saying that challenges exist in every Pakistani election. The challenge in the current election is the perception that a political party is being victimised, he noted, without naming Imran Khan's party. He alleged that the opposition was deliberately eliminated during Khan's premiership.

Commenting on Khan's engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, Bilawal suggested a link to the rise in militant attacks on Pakistan, albeit without providing evidence.

Replying to a question regarding recent tensions with Iran, he expressed shock over Iran's recent attack on Pakistani territory, highlighting his past extensive engagement with the neighbouring country during his government tenure.

Last week, Iran launched an air strike inside Pakistani territory targeting what it claimed was a militant hideout. Pakistan retaliated less than 48 hours later.



Bilawal emphasised that Pakistan's response sent a clear message about the nation's commitment to its sovereignty.

"The Pakistani response was an important message for everybody," Bhutto-Zardari said. "Pakistan takes its sovereignty very seriously."