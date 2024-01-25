Imran calls for daily hearing of Nawaz, Zardari’s cases

(Left to right) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PTI founder Imran Khan, and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP

Expressing displeasure over back-to-back hearings, imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday demanded daily hearings of cases against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“Nawaz and Zardari have been given February 13 date for hearings of the Toshakhana cases. Every day, I hear about the filing of back-to-back cases against me,” Khan asked the accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir who was hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal case today.

The disqualified premier, who rose to power in 2018 and was ousted from the PM’s office after losing a confidence vote from parliament in 2022, asked the judge to conduct daily hearings of his rivals’ cases.

Pointing fingers at daily hearings of his cases, Khan complained that the hearing of an eight years old case was fixed on February 13, whereas, the case lodged against him four years ago was being heard daily.

During the hearing, the prosecutor prayed the court to continue proceedings tomorrow to let him record testimonies of witnesses and their cross-examination. However, the defence lawyer argued against resuming the hearing tomorrow and pleaded with the court to adjourn the hearing till January 30.

The PTI founder also prayed the court to permit him to meet his lawyers. The imprisoned politico apprised the court that he didn’t know anything about his wife Bushra Bibi’s entry and exit from the jail. He added that strict security measures were in place inside the jail and he was not even allowed to carry a piece of paper with him.

To this, the prosecutor argued that the security level was quite high outside the jail.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till January 30 and fixed the February 6 date for the indictment of the suspects in the NCA scandal case. Moreover, copies of the charge sheet were also provided to the lawyers.

The politician and the top leadership of his party are facing a plethora of cases ahead of the February 8 nationwide polls. Besides, the Imran-led party has also faced a blow after losing its legal battle to get back its iconic “bat” electoral symbol and the legality of its intra-party elections.

What is £190 million settlement case?

The PTI chairman is facing charges of corruption of billions of rupees in a case also involving a property tycoon.

Khan — along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders — are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and the property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — £190 million at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with the property tycoon.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.