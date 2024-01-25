Justin Timberlake delights fans with 'Selfish', confirms release date of new album

American musician Justin Timberlake delighted fans with his new track Selfish while confirming the the release date of his new album "Everything I Thought It Was".



The 42-year-old singer released its romantic lead single "Selfish", which marks Timberlake’s first solo release in over five years.



Justin attracted massive praise as he recently gave "Selfish" its live debut at the Orpheum Theatre in his hometown of Memphis. He also uploaded a portion of his album trailer on Instagram.



"Selfish" lyrics described a lover who is head over heels and fully devoted to their significant other: "So if I get jealous, I can’t help it / I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish / It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it, when / You’re out lookin’ like you do, but you can’t hide it, no."

Directed by Bradley Calder, the song’s accompanying music video sees the ‘Can't Stop the Feelin! singer enter a small door on a soundstage which takes him into a small hallway in which he appears as a giant scrambling to answer a red phone on a wall.



"Everything I Thought It Was" is set for release on March 15 via RCA . It marks his first new album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake



Timberlake will is set to perform as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest on January 27. He will star in the show alongside guest host Dakota Johnson. The singer has not appeared on show ince December 2013.

He’s hosted SNL five times, and has performed on the show six times, including his 2000 debut with pop band *NSYNC. He recently reunited with the band for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years.

On the other hand, comedian Katherine Ryan lashed out at Timberlake for his behaviour towards pop stars Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the past, calling him "a grubby little eel face".

