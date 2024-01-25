Robert De Niro describes embracing fatherhood as 'life-changing' experience

Robert De Niro recently opened up about fatherhood, embracing it as a “life-changing” experience.

Speaking about his nine-month-old daughter, Gia, the actor shared his feelings in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor shared, “It feels great,” adding that "everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous."

The 80-year-old actor gushed: "When she gets older — who knows? But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing ... "

The American actor along with his partner Chen, welcomed Gia on April, 6, 2023. De Niro kept it discreet and didn’t announce the birth of his baby girl until after over a month.

Speaking exclusively to ET Canada, the two-time Oscar winner revealed that he had seven children, slyly adding that “he just had a baby.”

While walking the red carpet at the New York City premiere of his film About My Father, De Niro expressed his feelings about welcoming a child at the age of 79, sharing, "I'm okay with it. I'm good with it."

He also emphasised on parenting, quoting that it “never gets easier.”