Home minister Haris Nawaz clarifies stand amidst Sindh textbooks printing dispute

Sindh interim Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz addresses a seminar at the University of Karachi on March 14, 2023. — Online

As the clash between publishers and the education department over textbook printing continues in Sindh, Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz steps into the spotlight to resolve the issue with the provincial education minister taking exception to it.



The conflict has caused a halt in the printing of textbooks, potentially affecting students in the province. The Department of Education cites a four-month timeline for printing and delivering textbooks, raising concerns about the timely availability of textbooks if the academic year begins in April. So, the education department has decided to begin the academic year in August.

Publishers, blaming the removal of former chairman Agha Sohail Pathan, asserted that the crisis could have been averted with Pathan's timely advertisements. They feared that the deliberate sacking of Pathan may leave students without textbooks midway through the academic year.

In the midst of this, Haris Nawaz, the Caretaker Home Minister, took an unusual step by meeting with Chairman of the Publishers Association, Aziz Khalid. Nawaz went further by summoning education department officials directly to his office, sidelining the Education Minister, in an effort to press for a resolution with publishers.

Education Minister Rana Hussain expressed concerns upon learning about the Home Minister's intervention.

When contacted, Haris Nawaz clarified his position, stressing the need for a swift resolution to prevent students from suffering in the province.

Nawaz's proactive involvement drew commendation from Chairman Publishers Association Aziz Khalid, who assured the provincial government of his cooperation and praised the Home Minister's efforts.