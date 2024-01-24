COAS General Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday gave a cautionary message to the youth on the hazards of social media, stressing on verification of every news that circulates on platforms.



Addressing the Pakistan National Youth Conference at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, the army chief advised the youngsters to remain cautious while navigating through the digital world.

Citing a verse from the Holy Quran about the verification of information, COAS Munir said that one of the objectives of "propaganda" on social media was to "spread negativity and chaos" in the society.

"Without research and positive thinking, a society remains chaotic," he said. The COAS said he was pleased to meet the youngsters, who are the builders of the country's future.

He said that the youth are the guardians of the country's bright traditions and urged them to have confidence in the country, its culture, civilisation, and in themselves.

He also encouraged the youngsters to have confidence in their great homeland and nation.

Army chief Gen Munir further affirmed the army's capability to fight against terrorists but stressed that cooperation by the entire nation is necessary in the war against militancy.

"Our armed forces are ever-ready to counter any kind of threat and conspiracy," the COAS said, adding that the country would never compromise on its sovereignty.

He also praised the country for being blessed with abundant mineral resources, agriculture, and a demographic youth bulge.

In December last year, Gen Munir warned the nation of the “rumours” and “negative impressions” being spread about Pakistan.

“Social media is being used to create an environment of chaos, despair, and panic. Through fake news, an impression is being created that the state is losing its [writ],” the army chief said while coming down hard on the anti-Pakistan elements in his address to the National Farmers Convention in Islamabad.

He said that social media is rife with fabricated claims against the state of Pakistan.

“But you should know that only two states were established on the bases of the Kalima: the state of Madina and Pakistan,” the COAS had said while emphasising divine backing to the country.