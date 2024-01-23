VIDEO: Lion, tiger brought to PML-N public gathering in Lahore

A tiger and lion locked in iron cages are being returned from Mohini Road in Lahore on January 23, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters on Tuesday brought a lion and a tiger on Tuesday to a Nawaz Sharif-led rally in Lahore, the animals were "returned right away on Nawaz's instruction".

The animals representing the party’s symbol were brought to the camps, set up in the NA-130 constituency to welcome the three-time former prime minister. Scores of PML-N supporters took selfies with the lion and tiger locked in iron cages. The wild animals have been brought to multiple PML-N public gatherings in the past.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said on the party supremo’s instruction a "real lion, brought by one of its supporters for the PML-N rally, has been returned".

“Nawaz Sharif has instructed that no real lion or any other animal should be brought in any rally in Pakistan,” she said in a tweet.

Marriyum also said the PML-N supremo took strict notice of bringing a lion to the rally on Mohini Road and directed to send the animal back immediately, after which the lion was sent back right away.

On Tuesday evening, Nawaz will lead a public rally in NA-130, from where he will contest general elections slated for February 8.



PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will also participate in the rally, which will start from Mohini Road and go to Ameer Roor Malik Park from Kale Di Puli.

The rally will go from Malik Park to Saradar Chapel Chowk, via Moola Bakhsh Chowk, Ibrahim Road, Santnagar and Isalampura.