Cher pens heartfelt tribute to ‘Moonstruck’ director Norman Jewison

Cher is mourning the loss Director Norman Jewison, who played an important role in her personal and professional life.

Jewison had directed 1987 film Moonstruck, for which the singer and actress, 77, won an academy award for.

The I Got You Babe singer took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute to the late director, following the news of his death at 97.

“Farewell Sweet Prince [crown emoji]. Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life,” Cher wrote. “Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man.”

She continued, “Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM Ppl [blue heart] Script, Actors, Etc, NEEDED U DEAR [heart emoji]. NORMAN JEWISON. LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK.”

The prolific director behind other classic films like In the Heat of the Night, died on Saturday, January 20, at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Jeff Sanderson confirmed to People Magazine on Monday.

He is survived by his wife Lynne St. David, his kids Kevin, Michael and Jenny, plus grandchildren Ella, Megan, Alexandra, Sam and Henry.