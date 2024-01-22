MQM-P has 'understanding' with PML-N, claims Mustafa Kamal

Despite failing to reach a consensus on seat adjustment in the NA-242 Karachi constituency, a top Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Monday claimed his party still had an “understanding” with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).



“Weeks-long talks” between the two former allies over seat adjustment in the National Assembly's constituency NA-242 (Karachi's Keamari district) ended up in failure after both sides fielded their respective candidates for the seat.

Giving details about the “break-up”, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that two provincial assembly seats, that fall within the limits of the NA-242 constituency, were the bone of contention, which ultimately led to the talks falling apart.

Talking to Geo News, Kamal said: “I was ready to withdraw in favour of Shehbaz Sharif from NA-242.” The MQM-P stalwart said they wanted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to contest elections from NA-242.

“During the negotiation between the two sides, it was decided that the PML-N president would quit the seat after winning the upcoming elections and then the MQM-P will contest by-polls from the constituency.”

The matter relating to the two provincial assembly seats was not discussed in the meetings between the two sides, the former Karachi mayor said, adding that he told his party leadership that he would contest the by-polls from the constituency.

Meanwhile, the former ruling party urged the MQM-P to withdraw from the provincial assembly seats too.

Opposing the PML-N’s demand, Kamal said that they would have been out of the constituency completely if they had withdrawn their candidates from provincial assembly seats too.

Later, the MQM-P came to know that Shehbaz was withdrawing his nomination papers from the constituency.

During Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, the MQM-P stalwart blasted the PPP, saying that their five party workers had been gunned down during the past two months.

“If PPP is criticising me, it means that I am doing good work.”

The PPP wanted to occupy the port city, the former Karachi mayor blamed.

He also slammed the PTI and said that the Imran Khan-founded party was “given” 14 seats in Karachi during the 2018 elections. He further said that the PTI did nothing for the part city.

Responding to a question, Kamal offered PTI security to their election offices in the port city.