PPP, PTI suffer blow in Lahore at hands of PML-N

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses the party’s election campaigners in Lahore’s NA-119 constituency on January 21, 2024. — X/@pmln_org

Amid electioneering in full swing ahead of the February 8 general elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered political dents in Lahore, which comforted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s journey in the upcoming election battle.

The Nawaz-led party termed the developments a “breakthrough” as the PTI candidate Mehr Muhammad Waseem announced withdrawing in favour of Maryam from Lahore’s NA-119. Additionally, the local leadership and loyalists of the Bilawal-led party have also joined PML-N.

The election campaigns of all political parties equipped with mollifying manifestos and promises are in full swing. PML-N and PPP are eyeing the premier’s office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power.

The PTI ticket holder met Maryam and announced to withdraw in her favour besides announcing to join PML-N along with his supporters.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N central leaders including Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and others.

Mehr will formally announce his association with the Nawaz-led party in an election rally — scheduled for January 25 — led by Maryam. The PML-N chief organiser welcomed Mehr and his aides over joining her party.

In a blow to PPP, the party’s local officer bearers including the chairman, vice chairman, and zakat committee’s head along with loyalists joined the Nawaz-led party today.

During the meeting, she said that more people have joined the PML-N convoy for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity after the country suffered severe consequences due to the ineligible rulers from 2018 to 2022.

She continued that the nation was fully aware of the politicians who served them well and those who followed the path of political vengeance. Maryam said that only Nawaz, Shehbaz, and PML-N workers have "emerged victorious" after facing tough times.

The politico announced that her party prepared a comprehensive plan only focusing on serving the nation after being elected to power.

Formally launching the electioneering, Maryam also addressed the PML-N’s election campaigners in the NA-119 constituency today in the presence of a large number of the central leaders, and office bearers workers.

She said that she would take full responsibility for each family in her constituency. She also announced to meet the voters in Lahore’s NA-119 on the 25th.

The PML-N senior VP predicted that the "lion" would be roaring across the country after the February 8 polls and no one would be able to defeat her party.

With the party supremo back in Pakistan after nearly four years of exile, the PML-N believes it has got a much-needed boost — given the dismal performance during the 16-month tenure of the coalition government, headed by Shehabz.

The party has fielded 208 candidates for the 266 National Assembly general seats up for grabs. Meanwhile, overall for the five legislatures, the PML-N has issued 671 tickets out of the 859 seats.