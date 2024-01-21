PML-N leaves election field open for rivals on 51 NA constituencies

PMLN workers holding flags can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday issued a list of its candidates contesting the general elections, slated for February 8, from National Assembly constituencies.



The list revealed that the PML-N, which is confident of forming a government following the polls, has not fielded candidates from 51 seats of the National Assembly, leaving the field open for rivals or allies.

The PML-N candidates will contest elections from as many as 212 NA constituencies across the country.

PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif will contest polls on NA-15 (Mansehra) and NA-130 (Lahore) constituencies.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz will contest the election from NA-119 and Hamza Shehbaz will contest from NA-118 Lahore. On the other hand, party president Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the election from NA-123 and NA-132.

The constituencies where the PML-N has not fielded its candidates are: NA-4 (Swat-III), NA-19 (Swabi-I), NA-20 (Swabi-II), NA-21 (Mardan-I), NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-44 (Dera Ismail Khan-I), NA-45 (Dera Ismail Khan-II), NA-48 (Islamabad-III), NA-54 (Islamabad-III), NA-64 (Gujrat-III), NA-88 (Khushab-II), NA-92 (Bhakkar-II), NA-117 (Lahore-I), NA-128 (Lahore-XII), NA-143 (Sahiwal-III), NA-149 (Multan-II).

Moreover, the candidates are also not contesting on NA-165, NA-185, NA-190 to NA-204, NA-206 to NA-210, NA-212, NA-214, NA-215, NA-217, NA-218, NA-221, NA-223, NA-224, NA-228, NA-239, NA-245, NA-264 and NA-266.

The former ruling party, in its bid to strengthen its position in the province ahead of the upcoming elections, has been engaged in seat adjustment talks with various political parties, including Jahangir Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

One of the reasons the PML-N has not fielded candidates in several constituencies is its seat adjustment agreement with the IPP — largely comprising of politicians who parted ways with Pakistan Tehreke-e-Insaf (PTI).

A few days ago in an interaction with journalists, Shehbaz Sharif said he was confident of his party securing sufficient seats to form government in the centre as his elder brother Nawaz eyes becoming the prime minister for a record fourth time.

With the party supremo back in Pakistan after nearly four years of exile, the PML-N believes it has got a much-needed boost — given the dismal performance during the 16-month tenure of the coalition government, headed by Shehabz.



The party has fielded 212 candidates for the 266 National Assembly general seats up for grabs. Meanwhile, overall for the five legislatures, the PML-N has issued 671 tickets out of the 859 seats.