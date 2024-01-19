Pakistan, Qatari officials mull over security issues

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said Thursday that officials from Pakistan and Qatar Friday discussed issues related to reviewed cooperation in security fields.

The statement mentioned that the meeting was held between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik and Minister of State for Interior, Qatar Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Bin Mohammed Al Thani.



It marked “a momentous occasion for bilateral collaboration and economic development,” the statement said.

During the meeting, the SAPM congratulated the minister on the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He emphasised the exemplary nature of the World Cup 2022 and its high standards, setting a benchmark for other countries to follow.

The SAPM highlighted the crucial role of the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar's infrastructure development and expressed the intention to continue providing highly skilled and professional manpower to support Qatar's economic modernisation.

To ensure the ongoing mobility of Pakistani workers to Qatar, the SAPM proposed the establishment of additional Qatar Visa Centers (QVCs) across Pakistan, particularly in Peshawar and Lahore in the initial phase.

Additionally, the SAPM commended Qatar's humanitarian efforts and commitments to the Gaza conflict, affirming Pakistan's support for Qatar's stance. He also extended an invitation for the minister to visit Pakistan.

The minister of state acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar's development, emphasizing the shared values of Pakistanis and Qataris.

The minister highlighted the longstanding ties in trade, economy, and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding the QVCs, he mentioned that the proposal is under consideration, and a feasibility study is underway to determine the potential opening of additional QVCs in Pakistan.

“Moreover, topics of mutual interests and reviewed cooperation in security fields were discussed alongwith ways to support and develop them,” the statement said.

“During the meeting the SAPM was accompanied by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar and Community Welfare Attaches,” it added.