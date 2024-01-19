King Charles makes first public appearance amid health issues

King Charles made his first public appearance after Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the Monarch is to undergo surgery for an enlarged prostate next week.

As per The Sun, the Monarch was spotted leaving his home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire alongside Queen Camilla.

In the photos, Charles can be seen sitting in the back seat of an Audi, whereas Camilla sits in the front of the car.

For the unversed, King Charles is to be admitted to hospital for enlarged prostate treatment, as per an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The statement reads, "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

As per the Palace's spokesperson, "the Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

"The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Notably, the update about the Monarch's health came just after Princess Kate's 'planned abdominal surgery' announcement.