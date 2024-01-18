Elections insignificant amid escalating Pak-Iran tensions: Fawad

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary speaks to journalists. — APP/File

In view of the recent escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran prompted by the latter’s move to launch a strike inside Pakistan, incarcerated former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday urged that nation to stand with the armed forces.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad following his appearance before an accountability court in a corruption case.

Fawad has been behind bars since November last year after he was arrested from his residence on corruption charges.

The former PTI leader said that elections and other personal issues have taken back seat amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Tehran.

“The entire nation should get united on this matter and we are united,” he asserted.



Tehran late Tuesday claimed it launched "missile and drone" targeting the Jaish al-Adl group's headquarters in Balochistan's "Green Mountain" area.

Pakistan denounced the strike near the nations' shared border.

Pakistan on Thursday responded to Iran’s strike and targeted terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border after it violated the country’s sovereignty.

"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The statement said a number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation — codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar".

Later, the Pakistan Army shared operation details of strikes against militants in Iran saying hideouts used by terrorist organisations, namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), were successfully struck in an intelligence-based operation, code named — "Marg Bar Sarmachar".

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that in the early hours of Thursday, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

“The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage,” it added.