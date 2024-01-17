Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to keep their relationship ‘thriving’

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making a combined effort to make their relationship “thriving”.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving.”

Prior to her next Eras Tour scheduled for next month, Taylor wanted to spend more time with Travis.

In July 2023, the NFL star opened up about his interest in Taylor through his New Heights podcast. Subsequently, they went public in September 2023 and the following month, the couple reportedly began looking at real estate together.

However, US reported that Travis bought a six million dollars Kansas City home that month and Taylor was “heavily involved” in his decision-making.

“She played a big part in house-hunting and interior design. Now she is helping him put it all together,” added an insider.

Earlier, Taylor spent her time in Missouri in the last few months to support Travis.

The couple also celebrated the New Year in December 2023 after the Chief beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Travis and Taylor tried to stay away from the public eye, a few party goers took photos and videos of the pair.

Meanwhile, Taylor has shown her support to Travis on January when the NFL star beat Miami Dolphins in a NFL playoff Wild Card game.

It is reported that the couple left the stadium hand in hand after Travis’ team’s big win.