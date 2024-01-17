PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a public gathering in Shahdadkot, Sindh on January 17, 2024, in this photo taken from a video. — PTV

SHAHDADKOT: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has appealed to the nation to give them a heavy mandate in the February 8 nationwide polls as they did in local body elections held last year, referring to mayoral elections in which his party clean-swept across Sindh.

Political temperatures rise as the general elections are a few weeks ahead and parties expedite their electioneering with a series of manifestos, new vows, and past performances.

Major parties like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP are eyeing the premier’s office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power.

The PPP chairman, while addressing a public meeting in Shahdadpur in Sindh, said that the party would be empowered to perform all public welfare tasks with full force after winning a clear majority.



He appealed to the nation to give a heavy mandate to his party on February 8 by voting for PPP candidates in all constituencies from Karachi to Kashmore.

“Only Peoples Party is contesting polls with a manifesto while other parties want to secure their personal interests. We have to make the nation aware of PPP’s 10-point economic plan."

"We will increase your income, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) coverage, 300 free electricity units will be given to all families through solar power generation, and interest-free loans to women,” Bilawal vowed.

Taking a dig at the PML-N that kept its electioneering low-key, the former foreign minister said: “‘Lion’ [PML-N's electoral symbol] is hiding like a cat and wanting someone else to hunt for him."

“It is a bloodsucking lion who wants the blood of labourers, farmers, and the nation. The PML-N has an electoral sign of 'lion' in Punjab, (and in Sindh) ‘star’ — election symbol of Grand Democratic Alliance — is its facilitator,” he said,

“Only jiyalas are present in the electoral field and fully ready to contest [general polls],” he added.

The PPP stalwart also said that he spent 18 months in the federal capital where he came to know that public funds were not being spent on the welfare of the nation.

He vowed to abolish 17 ministries and subsidies to the elites and spend the funds on public welfare projects if elected to power.

Bilawal added that he would soon become the prime minister after the nation voted PPP candidates to power. He also took oath to the PPP candidates to “serve the nation instead of their families” after winning the forthcoming polls.