Violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty detrimental to ties, Achakzai tells Iran

A view of Pakistan's gates at the Taftan border between Iran and Pakistan. — X/@TOLOnews

Jan Achakzai, the caretaker Balochistan information minister, stated that the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is detrimental to bilateral ties between the two countries.

The minister, addressing a presser in Quetta, spoke about the drone and missile attack by Iran on "militant bases" near its shared border with Pakistan late on Tuesday, which killed two innocent children and injured three girls.



"The enemy forces are trying to intervene externally in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan. The enemies will never succeed in their plans," Achakzai said.

Islamabad, on the other hand, has strongly denounced the strike, terming it "unprovoked and "completely unacceptable", warning Iran of serious consequences after Tehran violated its airspace.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

Ackazai maintained that the Pakistani government and security agencies are fully prepared to establish peace and order in Balochistan. "We are capable of fully countering hostile forces everywhere."

Meanwhile, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was "shocked at the Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty".

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president wrote: "This missile attack is against spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness, especially as it undermines the historic relationship between our two countries."

The former premier insisted that conducting sincere dialogue and meaningful cooperation between Iran and Pakistan was the need of the hour. He also offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

It should be noted that Iran offered no immediate official comment but its state-run Nour News agency said the attack destroyed the Pakistan headquarters of a terrorist group, which it has blacklisted after they carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets in Syria, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Houthi rebels in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

— With additional input by AFP