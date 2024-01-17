'Kalashnikov culture' must be eradicated from Pakistan: CJP Isa

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court Website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Wednesday insisted on eliminating Kalashnikov culture from Pakistan.

"Drugs and Kalashnikovs have destroyed Pakistan. No one goes around carrying Kalashnikovs in big cars with tinted glasses anywhere around the world," the country's top judge remarked.

CJP Isa said he has also been offered to acquire a Kalashnikov license.

The chief justice's remarks came while hearing the bail plea of a petitioner accused of theft. The petitioner, Kashif, has been booked on charges of theft after a citizen's home was robbed with their weapons also stolen in the robbery.



"How many licenses of prohibited weapons were issued across the country?" the chief justice asked, seeking details from concerned authorities.



The Supreme Court also issued notices to the interior secretary and provincial home secretaries, inspector generals, attorney general for Pakistan and provincial advocate generals. It has also directed sending a copy of the order.

CJP Isa lamented that the police did not demand a license from the person whose weapon was stolen. "The owner himself is confessing that two Kalashnikovs, a pistol and other valuables were stolen."

He then asked the petitioner where he got the Kalashnikov from.

The chief justice hinted towards action against the IG since he was giving away licenses without any verification.

"We will write to the interior secretary to return all Kalashnikovs and their licenses," he remarked.



CJP Isa insisted that guards stand outside homes in Islamabad carrying Kalashnikovs and people are seen standing with Kalashnikovs in schools and markets, while the police don't dare question people with tinted glasses on their vehicles carrying Kalashnikovs.

"If you are afraid, stay at home. They come out to intimidate people and show their influence," he added.

The chief justice questioned how one knows whether a person with a Kalashnikov is a terrorist or someone else.