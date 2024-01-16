COAS underscores role played by local industries for national progress

COAS General Asim Munir witnesses assembly of weapons during his visit to POF in Wah, Punjab, on January 16, 2024. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Tuesday highlighted the role played by indigenous and local industries in national progress during his visit to the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah.

During his visit to the defence industrial complex, Pakistan's largest, Gen Munir witnessed a variety of POF products including indigenously designed and manufactured new weapons and ammo under test and trials.

The army chief was also briefed about the production capabilities of POF, its contributions towards fulfilling the defence requirements of the country's armed forces, and export potential.

Addressing the officers and staff, the COAS appreciated their contributions to the security and economy of the country by making the POF the prime defence industry of Pakistan.

"Path to national progress is defined by indigenous and local industries like POF Wah. We will continue to work for self-reliance and the latest technology which is essential towards ensuring reliability and strengthening the defence of Pakistan." the army chief said.

As per the defence contractor's website, the said facility comprises 14 ordnance factories and three commercial subsidiaries and specialises in the manufacture of commercial explosives and possesses extensive facilities for the manufacture of brass, copper, and aluminium ingots, extrusions, and sections for non-military applications.