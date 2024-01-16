Bilawal warns fellow politicians against political vengeance

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a political rally in Naudero, Sindh on January 16, 2023. — X/@BBhuttoZardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Tuesday warned his fellow politicians against political vengeance, stressing that what is happening to their political opponents today, will also happen to them tomorrow.



The young politico's comments came while he was addressing a charged crowd in his native town Naudero, as his party gears up to contest the upcoming general elections, scheduled to take place on February 8.

Bilawal himself is also set to contest from two different constituencies — contesting from NA-207 (Nawabshah) and NA-196 (Larkana) — in Sindh.

Earlier when taking a veiled jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chief said the people will suffer if a "person is imposed" on them for the fourth time.

"If a person is imposed for the fourth time, it will harm the people," said the PPP chief.

"​We thwarted the conspiracy to establish a one unit once again, while the conspiracies to become Amirul Momineen also failed," he said, hinting at the PML-N supremo's plans to lead the country yet again.

The former foreign minister, in his speech, said his party had fought against all the forces that wanted to attack the rights of the people.

​"You have to reach every door by becoming my voice and representative. Convey my message and manifesto. Help PPP succeed in forming a people's government and not one of the old politics of politicians," said Bilawal.

The Bhutto scion said the PPP thinks, works and sacrifices for the nation, while other politicians only think for themselves.

He added that there is an economic crisis on one hand, while a political one on the other.

"The people of Pakistan are suffering from the impact of the situation in Afghanistan. No one cares about the suffering of the people. They do not know the effects of the decisions made in Islamabad and due to these decisions, Pakistan has historical inflation, unemployment and poverty."

Lamenting over the politics of hatred and division in society, Bilawal said: "They have reached the politics of personal enmity after starting from the politics of verbal abuse."

The young politico insisted that his party would pull the country out of the constitutional and political crisis.

Bilawal maintained that the PPP is not competing with any political party or politician but with poverty, unemployment and inflation.