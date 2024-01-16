Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah. —@S_KhursheedShah/X / File

SUKKUR: Veteran Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was waiting for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) losing its cricket bat electoral symbol before beginning their election campaign, Geo News reported.

Referring to the PML-N launching of its election campaign a day after the Supreme Court barred the PTI from using its electoral symbol, few weeks before the general elections slated for February 8. The top court declared the PTI's intra-party polls "unconstitutional," depriving its leaders of using bat symbol in elections.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz kicked off her party’s election campaign on Monday with a public rally in Okara.

Addressing the rally, Maryam launched a tirade at PTI founder Imran Khan and blamed him for orchestrating and carrying out May 9 violent attacks.

She mocked the PTI founder over "snatching" of his electoral symbol saying that his election symbol should not be a bat but a "baton," accusing his party of attacking military installations during May 9 protests.

In a statement today, Shah said they wanted a level playing field for all political parties. The PPP stalwart said he believed that the PTI should participate in the election despite being deprived of their electoral symbol.

"The PTI did not implement the law while conducting intra-party election, therefore, they were stripped of the bat symbol," he said.

He said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other state institutions to hold free and fair elections. The general elections would be held on February 8 and there should be no confusion about it, he added.

The PPP leader said all the parties would accept the results if elections were conducted transparently.

He said an alliance was made against the PPP but their candidates were not seen anywhere.