Two terror attacks in Lakki Marwat foiled by police

A security official sets a perimeter a day after multiple explosions caused by fire in a munitions cache levelled a specialist counter-terrorism police station in Kabal town of Swat Valley in Pakistanâ€™s northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on April 25, 2023. — AFP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Tuesday foiled two attacks in the Lakki Marwat district — one on a police station and another at a check post, Geo News reported citing police.

An attack was thwarted at the Peezo police station in the district, as per the police, during which the terrorists opened fire and threw hand grenades.

The police retaliated, forcing the assailants to escape the site. There was no casualty reported, according to the police.

Following retaliatory fire by the police personnel, the assailants escaped, the police said, adding that there was no casualty.



Meanwhile, an attempt to attack the 15 Police post at the Gundi Chowk was also thwarted in the morning, the police added.

For the past few years, KP has yet again seen an alarming surge in terror attacks with several major attacks leaving the province riddled with terrorism and violence, particularly since the Taliban-led administration took over Afghanistan in 2021.

The law and order situation has worsened in several parts of KP, especially southern districts, with an increase in attacks on police, security forces and civilians.

In the past few months, some political figures and gatherings have also been targeted by terrorists in certain parts of the province, while security personnel including the military and police have also been attacked.

Senior police officials have said that the situation had improved in other parts of the province while efforts were being made to improve law and order in the southern districts of KP.

As the country moves towards a crucial general election, set to take place on February 8, the military has been busy conducting operations against terror outfits and terrorists, particularly in KP.

Last week, four terrorists were killed by security forces in two operations in the province during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

It should be noted that the year 2023 saw as many as 586 terror attacks with 17% claimed by banned terror outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh, and others.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted 197 operations against outlaws leaving 537-545 of them dead.