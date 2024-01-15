Imran Khan says 'London Plan' yorked PTI election campaign

PTI founder Imran Khan arrives for a hearing at a court. — AFP/File

After being thrown out of the electoral arena by the Supreme Court in connection with loopholes in its intra-party elections, incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan blamed an umpire’s “no-ball” and “London Plan” for the party’s electoral symbol “bat” loss.

During an informal interaction with journalists in Adiala Jail, Khan said he was imprisoned under the “London Plan”, adding that attempts were made to eliminate the PTI under the covert agreement.

In the past, the PTI founder had repeatedly been claiming that an "agreement" was signed in London which outlined that he would be put behind bars to crush his party and a clean chit would be given to the Pakistan Muslim Leaque-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Firing a fresh salvo at the three-time former prime minister, the incarcerated PTI founder said that Nawaz always plays matches with umpires of his choice, adding: “The day before yesterday, an umpire gave a no-ball.”

Talking about the implementation of the alleged plot, the deposed premier said that “all the cases against Sharif have been ended.”

PML-N supremo, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had obtained bulletproof vehicles from the ToshaKhana, Khan said, adding that nobody was ready to hold them accountable for it.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan predicted: “Something very bad is going to happen to them.”

He demanded that an open trial of the cipher case should be conducted so that the people know the facts. “They ask me why did I not keep the cipher secret.”

On the other hand, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his party’s candidates would contest the upcoming elections as “independent candidates”.

During an informal discussion with journalists in the same court, the PTI leader, while referring to the SC verdict, said: “The entire nation saw what sort of a level playing field the PTI received.”

He further said that his daughter’s nomination papers were snatched when she went for scrutiny. She was compelled to leave her native city, Qureshi added.

“We accept the court’s verdict. History will certainly write its judgment on the SC’s verdict [on PTI election symbol]”

To a query, Qureshi said the PTI founder’s sole demand was free and fair elections in the country. He said that the ECP raised questions over the PTI intra-party elections but the electoral watchdog kept silent when it comes to the intra-party elections of other political parties.